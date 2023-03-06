Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Jerry Lee Lewis’ son evicted from Lewis Ranch

The Killer bought the Lewis Ranch in the early 1970s. Located just 20 miles south of Memphis, the ranch was the rock star’s home, his retreat, and his rock ‘n’ roll entertaining grounds all rolled into one.(Action News 5)
By Lydian Kennin
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 4:58 PM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Jerry Lee Lewis III, the youngest son of Jerry Lee Lewis, was evicted from the Lewis Ranch on Sunday after a judge ordered him to vacate the property when it was listed for sale at the beginning of January.

Lewis was served a lawsuit on Jan. 10, ordering him and his children to vacate the property by March 5.

Since the announcement, the youngest son of “The Killer” has been fighting to keep the Lewis Ranch in the family, despite the fact that the home was never legally owned by the rock n roll legend to begin with.

The name on the deed is The Killer’s long-time friend, brother-in-law, and manager, Cecil Harrelson. Harrelson passed in 2013, transferring the ranch to his three children.

The process of how to market and eventually sell the property is being discussed among the Harrelsons.

Lewis launched a GoFundMe with the hopes to fundraise enough money to place a down payment on the ranch, but he was only able to raise $2,820 of his $80,000 goal.

Mary Jean Ferguson, one of Harrelson’s daughters, released the following statement:

