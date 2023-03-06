Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Former Benton Co. coach, youth pastor sentenced 45 years for sexually exploiting children

Joshua Burton Henley
Joshua Burton Henley(Benton County Sheriff’s Department)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 2:57 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Joshua Henley, 34, formerly of Benton County, has been sentenced to 45 years in federal prison for producing sexually explicit images of a minor, transporting, and possessing child exploitation material, and transporting a minor interstate with the intent to engage in sexual activity.

United States Attorney Kevin G. Ritz announced the sentence Monday.

According to the information presented in court, from 2017 until April 2021, Henley was the pastor at Holladay Church of Christ and coached the girls’ basketball team at Holladay Elementary.

In April 2021, Henley left Benton County to become the youth pastor at a church in Indiana. In June 2021, Henley returned to Benton County and transported a teen to Indiana under the guise that she was to assist at his new parish. Instead, Henley sexually assaulted the teen.

Henley was arrested as he was driving her back to Tennessee. At the time of Henley’s arrest, he had a cell phone which contained sexually explicit images and videos of two other Tennessee teenagers with which he had contact through Snapchat and FaceTime.

The teens each disclosed that Henley also engaged in sexual activity with them. Henley has worked with young people in other states including Oklahoma and Texas.

United States District Judge S. Thomas Anderson sentenced Henley to 540 months in federal prison to be followed by ten years of supervised release.

