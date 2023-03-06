Female entrepreneurs offer advice for aspiring business owners

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Ahead of International Women’s Day on March 8, two female entrepreneurs are sharing how they took their friendship and turned it into a booming Hollywood business.

Cassie Petrey and Jade Driver met in the dorm rooms of Middle Tennessee State University and bonded over their mutual love for the Backstreet Boys.

Today they run a top social media and artist management firm Crowd Surf out of Los Angeles, Nashville and New York with over 100 celebrity and influencer clients including Backstreet Boys, Britney Spears, Camila Cabello, Shania Twain, Usher, Eli Young Band and TikTok star Loren Gray to name a few.

Cassie and Jade joined Action News 5′s Amanda Hanson at the digital desk how they were able to build their business and shared advice for aspiring female entrepreneurs.

Watch the full interview in the video player above.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.