Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions

Female entrepreneurs offer advice for aspiring business owners

By Amanda Hanson
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 12:17 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Ahead of International Women’s Day on March 8, two female entrepreneurs are sharing how they took their friendship and turned it into a booming Hollywood business.

Cassie Petrey and Jade Driver met in the dorm rooms of Middle Tennessee State University and bonded over their mutual love for the Backstreet Boys.

Today they run a top social media and artist management firm Crowd Surf out of Los Angeles, Nashville and New York with over 100 celebrity and influencer clients including Backstreet Boys, Britney Spears, Camila Cabello, Shania Twain, Usher, Eli Young Band and TikTok star Loren Gray to name a few.

Cassie and Jade joined Action News 5′s Amanda Hanson at the digital desk how they were able to build their business and shared advice for aspiring female entrepreneurs.

Watch the full interview in the video player above.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eyelash bill will create incentive for new technicians
New Tennessee bill for eyelashes will change the profession for the better
A delivery driver narrowly escaped injury after a tree toppled during a severe storm in Kentucky.
WATCH: Delivery driver narrowly avoids being crushed by tree
American Car Center leaves people in distress and asking questions
Update: American Car Center closings leave customers and employees concerned, asking questions
Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) during the first half of an NBA basketball game against...
NBA opens investigation after Ja Morant’s social media post
Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) during the first half of an NBA basketball game against...
Morant releases statement shortly after Grizzlies announcement of his removal from 2 games

Latest News

Crime scene tape at Valley Forge Apartments
4 shot, 2 dead at apartment complex
Nearly half of the total reported outages were restored by 1 p.m. on Saturday, but more than...
Thousands still without power in Middle Tennessee
Tips to survive allergy season
Tips to survive allergy season
Tips to survive allergy season
Memphis police
MPD investigating fatal stabbing Downtown