City of Memphis to be reimbursed $17.1 million for Feb. 2022 storm cleanup

Memphis February 2022 ice storm debris
Memphis February 2022 ice storm debris(Action News 5)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 5:14 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Congressman Steve Cohen (TN-09) announced Monday that the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) will provide $17,198,284 in federal funding to the City of Memphis for Public Assistance Alternate Procedures (PAAP) debris removal operations as a result of the severe winter storm of February 2-4, 2022.

The funding is authorized under Section 428 of the Robert T. Stafford Act.

The funding will go largely to reimbursing required debris removal, including more than 959,000 cubic yards of vegetation in road rights-of-way, 1,095 leaning trees and 54,063 low-hanging tree limbs, according to a FEMA description of the work performed.

Congressman Cohen wrote to Governor Bill Lee in February 2022, days after the storm, asking him to seek a federal declaration when preliminary expenses had already reached $13 million.

Congressman Cohen made the following statement:

“Parts of the City of Memphis were badly damaged during last year’s storm. I am pleased to see that the city is being reimbursed for the expense it incurred in meeting these disaster-related costs.”

