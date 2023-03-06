Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions

Biden to speak at firefighters conference

President Joe Biden talks about health care during a visit to the Kempsville Recreation Center...
President Joe Biden talks about health care during a visit to the Kempsville Recreation Center in Virginia Beach, Va., Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)(AP)
By Gray News staff
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 10:38 AM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray News) – President Joe Biden is scheduled to speak Monday at the International Association of Fire Fighters Legislative Conference.

The IAFF represents more than 334,000 full-time firefighters and paramedics in the U.S. and Canada, according to its website. Hundreds of firefighters are expected to be in attendance for the conference.

The organization advocates and lobbies lawmakers for issues affecting the health, safety and other issues for fire officials.

The group backed a recent bipartisan bill aimed at railway safety in response to the train derailment in East Palestine, Ohio, which would also include a larger budget for hazardous materials training.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eyelash bill will create incentive for new technicians
New Tennessee bill for eyelashes will change the profession for the better
A delivery driver narrowly escaped injury after a tree toppled during a severe storm in Kentucky.
WATCH: Delivery driver narrowly avoids being crushed by tree
American Car Center leaves people in distress and asking questions
Update: American Car Center closings leave customers and employees concerned, asking questions
Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) during the first half of an NBA basketball game against...
NBA opens investigation after Ja Morant’s social media post
Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) during the first half of an NBA basketball game against...
Morant releases statement shortly after Grizzlies announcement of his removal from 2 games

Latest News

Nearly half of the total reported outages were restored by 1 p.m. on Saturday, but more than...
Thousands still without power in Middle Tennessee
FILE - The Twitter splash page is seen on a digital device on April 25, 2022, in San Diego....
Thousands of pro-Trump bots are attacking DeSantis, Haley
Instead of going with one of the classics, second grader Caroline Carlson chose to dress like...
2nd grader dresses up as her teacher for Superhero Day
Former President Donald Trump is already attacking his GOP rivals.
Trump, DeSantis give dueling messages for GOP