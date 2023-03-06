4 shot, 2 dead at apartment complex

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Four people were shot at Valley Forge Apartments in Memphis on Monday morning.

Memphis police were called to the scene just after 11 a.m.

Officers found four victims. Two men were pronounced dead at the scene.

A man and a woman were also rushed to the hospital in critical condition.

Police say the suspect was likely known to the victims.

There’s no word on who fired the shots.

