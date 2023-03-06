Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions

2nd grader dresses up as her teacher for Superhero Day

Instead of going with one of the classics, second grader Caroline Carlson chose to dress like...
Instead of going with one of the classics, second grader Caroline Carlson chose to dress like her teacher Jaime Deigh, according to Bentonville Schools.(Bentonville Schools)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 10:36 AM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (Gray News) – A young girl in Arkansas is proving that not all heroes wear capes.

Students at R.E. Baker Elementary School in Bentonville were asked to dress like their favorite superhero on Friday.

Instead of going with one of the classics, second grader Caroline Carlson chose to dress like her teacher Jaime Deigh, according to Bentonville Schools.

In a Facebook post, the school district wrote, “Forget the cape. Throw on a jean jacket and change the world wherever you are today, Bentonville!”

The school district shared a sweet photo of Caroline and her teacher in matching outfits, complete with a school T-shirt and jean jacket.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eyelash bill will create incentive for new technicians
New Tennessee bill for eyelashes will change the profession for the better
A delivery driver narrowly escaped injury after a tree toppled during a severe storm in Kentucky.
WATCH: Delivery driver narrowly avoids being crushed by tree
American Car Center leaves people in distress and asking questions
Update: American Car Center closings leave customers and employees concerned, asking questions
Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) during the first half of an NBA basketball game against...
NBA opens investigation after Ja Morant’s social media post
Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) during the first half of an NBA basketball game against...
Morant releases statement shortly after Grizzlies announcement of his removal from 2 games

Latest News

Nearly half of the total reported outages were restored by 1 p.m. on Saturday, but more than...
Thousands still without power in Middle Tennessee
FILE - The Twitter splash page is seen on a digital device on April 25, 2022, in San Diego....
Thousands of pro-Trump bots are attacking DeSantis, Haley
President Joe Biden talks about health care during a visit to the Kempsville Recreation Center...
Biden to speak at firefighters conference
Former President Donald Trump is already attacking his GOP rivals.
Trump, DeSantis give dueling messages for GOP