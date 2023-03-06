1 injured, 1 dead after shooting near Lauderdale street, MPD says
Published: Mar. 5, 2023 at 8:55 PM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - According to the Memphis Police Department, there has been a shooting near Lauderdale Street and Jacklyn Avenue on Sunday evening that left one dead and one injured.
Around 6 p.m., MPD officers responded to a call regarding a shooting. Once on the scene, they discovered two victims suffering from gunshot injuries.
One of the victims was pronounced dead on the scene, while the other was transported to a nearby medical facility.
This is an ongoing investigation.
