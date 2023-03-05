Thousands still without power in Middle Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Almost 12,000 Nashville Electric Service customers remain without power on Sunday afternoon, the utility reported.

As of 12:45 p.m., NES reported 11,900 customers were still without power after Friday’s storms and high winds pummeled the area. At its peak, NES reported 115,000 customers were left without power. The number of customers without service may fluctuate as crews restore power.

“Our goal is to have the majority of our largest outages restored by this evening. While we cannot guarantee this outcome, every NES employee is working toward this goal and striving to resume power flow to as many customers impacted by the storm as possible by this time,” NES said in a statement.

NES crews continue to replace 114 broken poles as a result of Friday’s storms. Multiple teams of workers are necessary to repair each pole. NES said nine poles replacements are complete as of 10 a.m. Sunday.

NES said the largest outages are in the Davidson Road area and Hendersonville areas as of 12:45 p.m. Sunday.

NES said crews are working 14-hour shifts to repair the outages.

Multiple vegetation management crews continue to clear downed trees and debris throughout the service area.

NES said that crews have been working as quickly as possible to safely restore power even putting customers first before their own families.

In one example, a lineman, who lost power at his own home, took his family including a 1-year-old child to a hotel so he could report to work to help with power restoration efforts, according to NES.

If customers receive an NES message that their power has been restored, and is not, this means there may be further damage near a home, NES said in a statement.

People can report outages in one of the following ways:

Call 615-736-6900

Text “OUT” to 637797 (Mobile phone must be tied to an account)

Log into www.NESPower.com

Report outages directly on the outage map at www.nespower.com/outages

However, NES hasn’t been the only electric company dealing with a large quantity of customers without power.

As of 12:45 p.m. Sunday, CDE Lightband, which services Clarksville, reported 4,452 customers still without power. The company said they were able to go from 31,000 power outages to 7,500 in 24 hours. To help with restoring power, CDE Lightband also said they had workers from Oklahoma, Arkansas, Georgia and Indiana come help.

If anyone in the Clarksville area is still without power, they can report it here.

For the Cumberland Electric Membership Corporation (CEMC) approximately 7,300 customers are without power as of 12:45 p.m. The company said that while they continue to make progress, they keep discovering more damage. CEMC said that they have about 90 crews and more than 100 tree trimmers working on power restoration.

CEMC reported that lines are down throughout the entire system and the broken pole count is more than 70. According to CEMC, 70 is the total number of broken poles during the storm event. They added that many of those poles have been restored or are being repaired.

CEMC said extended multi-day outages are likely and crews will continue to work until all power has been restored.

If anyone lives in the Cheatham County, Montgomery County, Robertson County, Stewart County and Sumner County areas, they can report an outage at 1-800-987-2362 or they can use the SmartHub mobile app.

CEMC added that due to the severity and range of outages, they cannot provide an estimated restoration time.

In Dickson County, Dickson Electric reports 5,901 customers still without power at 12:45 p.m.

