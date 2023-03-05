Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Suspects in Saddle Creek kidnapping have criminal past, facing federal charges, Germantown police say

Adrian Pegues
Adrian Pegues(Shelby County Sheriff's Office)
By Joel Griffin Moore
Published: Mar. 4, 2023 at 8:37 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Germantown Police Department arrested two suspects earlier this week for the attempted kidnapping of a woman in the Saddle Creek parking lot.

Malik Malone, 18, and Adrian Pegues, 19, were both indicted by a grand jury and are currently facing 10 federal charges including attempted kidnapping.

Now, in addition to the charges they have already accrued, authorities say that both suspects have a criminal past that includes two bank robberies.

According to police, the two used force and intimidation to rob two banks on December 20, First Citizens National Bank and Simmons.

Authorities also say that Pegues is facing a number of rape charges for an incident that took place in August of last year, in which he held a woman against her will and forced her to do sexual acts.

Both suspects are set to appear in federal court March 8 for their arraignment.

