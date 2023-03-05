Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions

A pleasant pattern for the next two days followed by a rainy pattern midweek

By Sagay Galindo
Published: Mar. 5, 2023 at 5:54 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -High pressure will continue to dominate our weather pattern through Tuesday allowing for a comfortable and dry pattern with temperatures in the 70s. Changes will arrive midweek as the pattern will shift and become more unsettled with cooler temperatures and daily rain chances starting Tuesday and possibly into next weekend.

TONIGHT: Mostly Clear with a light southeast wind at 5-10 MPH and low temperatures in the mid 50s.

TOMORROW: Partly Cloudy with high temperatures near 70 and breezy southeasterly winds 10-20 MPH and gusting.

MONDAY NIGHT: Partly Cloudy with lows in the mid 50s and winds out of the southwest at 5-10 MPH.

THIS WEEK: Tuesday will be partly cloudy with afternoon highs near 70 and overnight lows near 50. Wednesday will be cloudy with scattered showers, highs in the mid 50s, and lows in the low 50s. Thursday will be cloudy with rain and possibly a few thunderstorms along with high temperatures in the lower 60s and lows in the upper 40s. Friday will be cloudy with scattered showers early and high temperatures in the low 60s and overnight lows in the lower 40s.

NEXT WEEKEND: Partly cloudy and cooler with highs in the mid to upper 50s and lows in the lower 40s with a slight chance of showers both days.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) during the first half of an NBA basketball game against...
NBA opens investigation after Ja Morant’s social media post
Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) during the first half of an NBA basketball game against...
Morant releases statement shortly after Grizzlies announcement of his removal from 2 games
MPD finds alleged chop shop operating in plain sight
MPD finds alleged chop shop operating in plain sight
The locations, at 1123 North Hayden Meadows Drive and at 4200 Southeast 82nd Avenue at the...
All Walmart stores in Portland to permanently close
Robert Long was fired after an internal investigation into his involvement in the death of Tyre...
Former EMT involved in Nichols investigation loses appeal to lift license suspension

Latest News

Tracking rain midweek and heavy rainfall will be possible
Sagay's Sunday evening First Alert Forecast 3/5/23
WMC First Alert Weather
Gorgeous weather to finish the weekend, but our pattern becomes more unsettled later this week
High pressure will dominate our forecast through Monday allowing for pleasant weather, with...
Up and down temperatures and rain returns midweek
High pressure will dominate our forecast through Monday allowing for pleasant weather, with...
Sagay's Saturday night First Alert Forecast 3/4/23