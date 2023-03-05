A pleasant pattern for the next two days followed by a rainy pattern midweek

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -High pressure will continue to dominate our weather pattern through Tuesday allowing for a comfortable and dry pattern with temperatures in the 70s. Changes will arrive midweek as the pattern will shift and become more unsettled with cooler temperatures and daily rain chances starting Tuesday and possibly into next weekend.

TONIGHT: Mostly Clear with a light southeast wind at 5-10 MPH and low temperatures in the mid 50s.

TOMORROW: Partly Cloudy with high temperatures near 70 and breezy southeasterly winds 10-20 MPH and gusting.

MONDAY NIGHT: Partly Cloudy with lows in the mid 50s and winds out of the southwest at 5-10 MPH.

THIS WEEK: Tuesday will be partly cloudy with afternoon highs near 70 and overnight lows near 50. Wednesday will be cloudy with scattered showers, highs in the mid 50s, and lows in the low 50s. Thursday will be cloudy with rain and possibly a few thunderstorms along with high temperatures in the lower 60s and lows in the upper 40s. Friday will be cloudy with scattered showers early and high temperatures in the low 60s and overnight lows in the lower 40s.

NEXT WEEKEND: Partly cloudy and cooler with highs in the mid to upper 50s and lows in the lower 40s with a slight chance of showers both days.

