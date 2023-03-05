New Tennessee bill for eyelashes will change the profession for the better

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - To say that the eyelash industry is booming would be an understatement. It is predicted to become a $2 billion industry by the year 2027.

Thanks to advocates for the industry like Rep. Antonio Parkinson, the industry will be getting much needed updates in the state of Tennessee.

“We have talented lash techs in our community that are taking advantage of this great opportunity,” Rep. Antonio told Action News 5′s Sydney Gray, “but they had to go a long way to be licensed in the state of Tennessee.”

Currently, you must complete 1500 hours of cosmetology school or 750 hours in aesthetician school to become a licensed lash technician.

Lash professionals like Jasmine Holmes has put in the hours. “You wanna have that mindset, like you actually wanna do it,” she told us. “Like if you actually wanna do it, know that this gone take some work.”

The bill that Rep. Parkinson is heading will make a much easier path for aspiring nail technicians to get their license. Parkinson is also hopeful that this new bill will ignite a new industry for “free-standing” lash schools in this state.

“That means that it will reduce the price of going to school exponentially, and reduce the amount of hours a student has to spend in school in order to become a licensed lash tech.” Rep. Antonio stated.

Hopefully, this bill will not only ease the licensing process but also be the launching pad for the careers of new lash technicians in the state of Tennessee.

