Bluff City Life
MPD: Suspects wanted after business burglary in East Memphis

Suspects
Suspects(Memphis Police Department)
By Tylen Daniels
Published: Mar. 5, 2023 at 8:05 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department are investigating a burglary that took place at a gas station.

On Feb. 15 at 4:50 a.m., MPD responded to a business burglary at a Murphy USA located on Winchester Road.

Officers say video shows a gray Infiniti truck back into a parking space in front of the business at 4:32 am.

Three suspects then get out of the truck and at least one suspect remained in the vehicle. The suspects gained entry into the business and stole various tobacco products along with lottery tickets and cash. Approximately $9,000 in items were stolen.

The suspects left the scene in an unknown direction on Winchester Road.

Suspect one is described wearing a black ski mask, tan coat, black pants, lime green shoes, and black and yellow gloves.

Suspect two is described wearing a black ski mask, black coat, white t-shirt, red pants, black shoes, and orange gloves. Suspect two also carried a crowbar.

Suspect three is described wearing a green camouflage head covering, black ski mask, black coat, blue jeans, red/black/white Nike shoes, and one blue glove. Suspect three also carried a black Jansport backpack.

Suspect number four is unknown.

Anyone with information about this incident should call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH.

