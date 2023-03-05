Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions

Memphis Black Restaurant Week is back for 2023

By Sydney Hawkins and Myracle Evans
Published: Mar. 5, 2023 at 1:38 PM CST|Updated: Mar. 5, 2023 at 5:51 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Black Restaurant Week is in full swing right now.

The week highlights minority-owned restaurants and eateries.

Eggxactly Breakfast and Deli is also one of the participating restaurants in Whitehaven.

This week for Memphis Black Restaurant Week, you can order that and more.

“The ‘all the smoke’ plate will be on special. Our catfish entrée plate, which comes with two sides… we’ll also have our pork ribs on special this week,” said Tameka Greer, the executive director for Memphis Artists for Change

Art House Café is owned and operated by Memphis Artists for Change.

The restaurant is just one of 28 restaurants participating in Memphis Black Restaurant Week.

Memphis Black Restaurant Week is designed to inform more Memphians about the diverse food choices while helping those businesses grow.

“You’re not just purchasing a lunch item or dinner item, you’re really pouring into a business. You’re helping them reinvest into getting more employees, getting catering vans and just getting more into their business that they need to develop,” said Cynthia Daniels, the founder of Memphis Black Restaurant Week.

Among the participating businesses are a black-owned candy store, an ice cream, and a coffee shop with each coming with their own story to tell those who participate this week.

“Some of them are just getting restaurant passed down through their family and wanted to share it with the community, and some of them are just jumping into entrepreneurship. They see the restaurant business and they’re excited about it. Everybody has a story and you’re really helping somebody in the small business community at the end of the day,” said Daniels.

At Art House Café on Mississippi Boulevard, your typical meal could be smoked gouda potatoes, smoked wings, and smoked cabbage.

Memphis Black Restaurant Week will end on Saturday.

For a full list of participating restaurants, click here

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Aranza Maria Ochoa Lopez, an 8-year-old girl who was missing since 2018, has been found in...
FBI: 8-year-old girl missing since 2018 found in Mexico
Shawn Thomas Goodman, 27, was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Man arrested after removing organ from victim, sheriff’s office says
Officials say 1-year-old Enora Lavenir died of acute fentanyl toxicity while her family was...
1-year-old dies from fentanyl at Airbnb, lawsuit says
New information came to light during Tuesday's committee meeting, regarding the internal...
7th MPD officer fired for involvement in Tyre Nichols traffic stop
Owner of pit bulls who attacked 3-year-old has record of letting dogs roam neighborhood
Owner of dogs that attacked 3-year-old has record of letting dogs roam neighborhood

Latest News

Tennessee Shakespeare Company is the first and only professional, not-for-profit theater and...
Memphis theater one of 34 to receive special grant for Shakespeare performances
"Sly and his twin sister Zoop came to us in bad shape: starving, covered in maggots. Now days...
Memphis wildlife rescue hosting virtual “baby shower” for orphaned baby animals in need
AutoZone
AutoZone host hiring event for Mid-South
The Memphis Zoo is hosting an art contest in which contestants must upcycle an old zoo banner...
Memphis Zoo hosts art contest for Earth Day
Memphis Black Restaurant Week now underway at Chef Tam's
Memphis Black Restaurant Week now underway