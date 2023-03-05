Memphis Black Restaurant Week is back for 2023

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Black Restaurant Week is in full swing right now.

The week highlights minority-owned restaurants and eateries.

Eggxactly Breakfast and Deli is also one of the participating restaurants in Whitehaven.

This week for Memphis Black Restaurant Week, you can order that and more.

“The ‘all the smoke’ plate will be on special. Our catfish entrée plate, which comes with two sides… we’ll also have our pork ribs on special this week,” said Tameka Greer, the executive director for Memphis Artists for Change

Art House Café is owned and operated by Memphis Artists for Change.

The restaurant is just one of 28 restaurants participating in Memphis Black Restaurant Week.

Memphis Black Restaurant Week is designed to inform more Memphians about the diverse food choices while helping those businesses grow.

“You’re not just purchasing a lunch item or dinner item, you’re really pouring into a business. You’re helping them reinvest into getting more employees, getting catering vans and just getting more into their business that they need to develop,” said Cynthia Daniels, the founder of Memphis Black Restaurant Week.

Among the participating businesses are a black-owned candy store, an ice cream, and a coffee shop with each coming with their own story to tell those who participate this week.

“Some of them are just getting restaurant passed down through their family and wanted to share it with the community, and some of them are just jumping into entrepreneurship. They see the restaurant business and they’re excited about it. Everybody has a story and you’re really helping somebody in the small business community at the end of the day,” said Daniels.

At Art House Café on Mississippi Boulevard, your typical meal could be smoked gouda potatoes, smoked wings, and smoked cabbage.

Memphis Black Restaurant Week will end on Saturday.

For a full list of participating restaurants, click here

