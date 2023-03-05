Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions

Gorgeous weather to finish the weekend, but our pattern becomes more unsettled later this week

WMC First Alert Weather
WMC First Alert Weather(WMC)
By Erin Thomas
Published: Mar. 5, 2023 at 3:30 AM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - High pressure will dominate our forecast through Monday allowing for pleasant weather, with temperatures in the 70s and a dry pattern for now. Changes will arrive midweek as the pattern will become more unsettled with cooler temperatures and daily rain chances starting Tuesday and possibly through early next weekend.

TODAY: Mostly Sunny with high temperatures near 70 and a light southeasterly wind.

THIS WEEK: Monday will be partly cloudy with highs in the mid 70s and lows in the mid 50s. Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with a slight chance of a shower along with afternoon highs in the upper 60s and overnight lows in the upper 40s. Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with scattered showers, highs in the mid 50s, and lows in the mid 40s. Thursday will be cloudy with rain along with high temperatures in the lower 50s and lows in the upper 40s. Friday will be cloudy with scattered showers and high temperatures in the mid 50s.

Erin Thomas - First Alert Meteorologist

Facebook: Erin Thomas

Twitter: @ErinThomasWx

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) during the first half of an NBA basketball game against...
NBA opens investigation after Ja Morant’s social media post
Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) during the first half of an NBA basketball game against...
Morant releases statement shortly after Grizzlies announcement of his removal from 2 games
MPD finds alleged chop shop operating in plain sight
MPD finds alleged chop shop operating in plain sight
The locations, at 1123 North Hayden Meadows Drive and at 4200 Southeast 82nd Avenue at the...
All Walmart stores in Portland to permanently close
A Pennsylvania woman who has been missing for more than 30 years is found alive in an adult...
Missing woman found alive after more than 30 years; family reacts

Latest News

High pressure will dominate our forecast through Monday allowing for pleasant weather, with...
Up and down temperatures and rain returns midweek
High pressure will dominate our forecast through Monday allowing for pleasant weather, with...
Sagay's Saturday night First Alert Forecast 3/4/23
Dry for now but rain will return next week
Sagay's Saturday evening First Alert Forecast 3/4/23
Spring flowers in Northeast Ohio have bloomed just in time for Easter this year.
Tracking the official start of Spring and beginning of Daylight Saving Time