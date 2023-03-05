Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions

Memphis Black Restaurant Week is back for 2023

Art House Café
Art House Café(Sydney Hawkins)
By Sydney Hawkins
Published: Mar. 5, 2023 at 1:38 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Black Restaurant Week is in full swing right now.

The week highlights minority-owned restaurants and eateries.

At Art House Café on Mississippi Boulevard, your typical meal could be smoked gouda potatoes, smoked wings, and smoked cabbage.

This week for Memphis Black Restaurant Week, you can order that and more.

“The ‘all the smoke’ plate will be on special. Our catfish entrée plate, which comes with two sides… we’ll also have our pork ribs on special this week,” said Tameka Greer, the executive director for Memphis Artists for Change

Art House Café is owned and operated by Memphis Artists for Change.

The restaurant is just one of 28 restaurants participating in Memphis Black Restaurant Week.

Memphis Black Restaurant Week is designed to inform more Memphians about the diverse food choices while helping those businesses grow.

“You’re not just purchasing a lunch item or dinner item, you’re really pouring into a business. You’re helping them reinvest into getting more employees, getting catering vans and just getting more into their business that they need to develop,” said Cynthia Daniels, the founder of Memphis Black Restaurant Week.

Among the participating businesses are a black-owned candy store, an ice cream, and a coffee shop with each coming with their own story to tell those who participate this week.

“Some of them are just getting restaurant passed down through their family and wanted to share it with the community, and some of them are just jumping into entrepreneurship. They see the restaurant business and they’re excited about it. Everybody has a story and you’re really helping somebody in the small business community at the end of the day,” said Daniels.

Memphis Black Restaurant Week will end on Saturday.

For a full list of participating restaurants, click here

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) during the first half of an NBA basketball game against...
NBA opens investigation after Ja Morant’s social media post
Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) during the first half of an NBA basketball game against...
Morant releases statement shortly after Grizzlies announcement of his removal from 2 games
MPD finds alleged chop shop operating in plain sight
MPD finds alleged chop shop operating in plain sight
The locations, at 1123 North Hayden Meadows Drive and at 4200 Southeast 82nd Avenue at the...
All Walmart stores in Portland to permanently close
Robert Long was fired after an internal investigation into his involvement in the death of Tyre...
Former EMT involved in Nichols investigation loses appeal to lift license suspension

Latest News

UnitedHealthcare hosts Family Day to distribute first-need resources
UnitedHealthcare hosts Family Day to distribute first-need resources
Germantown High football players brighten Le Bonheur patients’ day by participating in game show
Germantown High football players brighten Le Bonheur patients’ day by participating in game show
The Communicator of the Year Award reflects Dr. James R. Downing’s leadership of a $12.9...
Memphis PRSA names St. Jude president, UofM student in ‘Communicator of the Year’ Awards Ceremony
The Dixon, Theatre Memphis to hold 3rd annual Women in the Arts Festival