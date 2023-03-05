2 men charged with first degree murder for killing woman in Lakeland, SCSO confirms

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Two men have been charged for the murder of a woman in the Lakeland area in January of this year.

The Shelby County Clerk’s Office confirms that Demarquarious Smith and Kevin Hicks, both in their 20s, have been indicted by a grand jury for their involvement in the murder of a 54-year-old woman at her residence near Breezy Shore Cove.

Smith and Hicks also are facing charges for aggravated burglary and possession of a firearm.

Both men are being held in Shelby County Jail, with both Smith and Hicks being set on million-dollar bonds.

