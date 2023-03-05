1 injured after shooting in Berclair neighborhood, MPD says
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department reports that one man is injured after a shooting near Ferndale and Macon Road in the neighborhood of Berclair on Sunday March 5.
Around 1 p.m., MPD responded to a call regarding a shooting that took place in the neighborhood.
When the officers arrived, there discovered a man with a gunshot wound injury.
The male victim was in critical condition and was transported to a nearby medical facility.
Two suspects, male, reportedly fled the scene in a silver vehicle.
This is an ongoing investigation and if you have any information, you can contact Crimestoppers at 901-528- CASH.
Click here to sign up for our newsletter!
Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.
Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.