1 injured after shooting in Berclair neighborhood, MPD says

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department reports that one man is injured after a shooting near Ferndale and Macon Road in the neighborhood of Berclair on Sunday March 5.

Around 1 p.m., MPD responded to a call regarding a shooting that took place in the neighborhood.

When the officers arrived, there discovered a man with a gunshot wound injury.

The male victim was in critical condition and was transported to a nearby medical facility.

Two suspects, male, reportedly fled the scene in a silver vehicle.

This is an ongoing investigation and if you have any information, you can contact Crimestoppers at 901-528- CASH.

