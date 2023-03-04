Up and down temperatures and rain returns midweek

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -High pressure will dominate our forecast through Monday allowing for pleasant weather, with temperatures in the 70s and a dry pattern for now. Changes will arrive midweek as the pattern will become more unsettled with cooler temperatures and daily rain chances starting Tuesday and possibly through early next weekend.

TONIGHT: Mostly Clear with a light East wind and low temperatures in the mid 40s.

TOMORROW: Mostly Sunny with high temperatures near 70 and a light southeasterly wind.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Mostly Clear with lows in the low to mid 50s and winds out of the southeast at 5-10 MPH.

NEXT WEEK: Monday will be partly cloudy with highs in the mid 70s and lows in the mid 50s. Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with a slight chance of a shower along with afternoon highs in the upper 60s and overnight lows in the upper 40s. Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with scattered showers, highs in the mid 50s, and lows in the mid 40s. Thursday will be cloudy with rain along with high temperatures in the lower 50s and lows in the upper 40s. Friday will be cloudy with scattered showers and high temperatures in the mid 50s.

