Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions

Police search for suspects in shooting that left 1 dead off Getwell Road

Police say the following photos show a white sedan occupied by the suspects of a shooting that...
Police say the following photos show a white sedan occupied by the suspects of a shooting that left one man dead off Getwell Road on Feb. 18, 2023.(Memphis Police Department)
By Lydian Kennin
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 8:17 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Police Department is searching for the suspects they say are responsible for a shooting that left one man dead off Getwell Road.

Police say that in the early morning hours of Feb. 18, officers responded to a shooting on Getwell Road, just south of American Way, where they located a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Police say he was pronounced dead on the scene.

Surveillance video in the area captured the white sedan police say the suspects occupied. Police could not clarify the number of suspects or their descriptions.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Pennsylvania woman who has been missing for more than 30 years is found alive in an adult...
Missing woman found alive after more than 30 years; family reacts
Miracle Rutherford was believed to be going at least 60 mph when she left the roadway;...
Woman accused of driving into home, killing former pro basketball player Galen Young granted diversion
The locations, at 1123 North Hayden Meadows Drive and at 4200 Southeast 82nd Avenue at the...
All Walmart stores in Portland to permanently close
FedEx pilot shot in Memphis while sleeping at crash pad
FedEx pilot shot in Memphis while sleeping at crash pad
Wind Alerts 3/3/2023
A rare HIGH WIND WARNING in effect Friday following morning thunderstorms

Latest News

DA Mulroy says he doubts any drag shows will violate Tennessee’s new drag bill
DA Mulroy says he doubts any drag shows will violate Tennessee’s new drag bill
MPD finds alleged chop shop operating in plain sight
MPD finds alleged chop shop operating in plain sight
EMT License Suspensions
MFD EMTs license suspensions
Robert Long was fired after an internal investigation into his involvement in the death of Tyre...
Former EMT involved in Nichols investigation loses appeal to lift license suspension