Police search for suspects in shooting that left 1 dead off Getwell Road

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Police Department is searching for the suspects they say are responsible for a shooting that left one man dead off Getwell Road.

Police say that in the early morning hours of Feb. 18, officers responded to a shooting on Getwell Road, just south of American Way, where they located a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Police say he was pronounced dead on the scene.

Surveillance video in the area captured the white sedan police say the suspects occupied. Police could not clarify the number of suspects or their descriptions.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

