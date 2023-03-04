MPD finds alleged chop shop operating in plain sight

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Just across the street from the Memphis Police Department’s Crump precinct on Estival Place, investigators discovered a suspected chop shop right under their noses.

One victim says his car was found there, stripped down to the frame.

With more than 2,400 car thefts reported in Memphis so far this year, there’s a good chance you or someone you know has been a victim. If that’s not bad enough, in some cases, recovered vehicles have been stripped of their parts, like at a chop shop operating in plain sight!

Michael Neal’s 2011 Dodge Charger is one of the eight vehicles reported stolen that MPD’s Auto Theft Task Force recovered from 889 Estival Place.

“Right now, they just about taking anything, no matter what it is. If it’s a Dodge, a Kia, Hyundai,” said Neal.

Filled with more cars than you can count, police documents say investigators found a stolen license plate and other vehicles on the property that were actively being stripped with numerous tools and parts laying in the backyard.

Action News 5 saw door parts, fan belts, hub caps, and tons of junk cars.

“The way everybody doing everything it’s just crazy. I don’t even know what to say about it,” said Neal.

Memphis Police arrested property owners Charles Murphy and Melvin Osborn Tuesday. The two are accused of running a chop shop.

Melvin Osborne and Charles Murphy. (Shelby County Sheriff's Office)

Neal said he’s lucky to have another car to drive since it will be a while until his vehicle is returned.

“They told me that the car is still on hold and the insurance company can’t even get it because it’s under investigation because of the chop shop,” said Neal.

Both Osborn and Murphy face more than a dozen charges each, including violation of chop shop law.

MPD said if you suspect a business or property of operating a chop shop, contact CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.

