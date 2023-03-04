MPD: Driver killed after 5-vehicle accident in Frayser

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department responded to a five-vehicle accident on Saturday morning.

Police say the accident happened on Overton Crossing and Cassie Avenue.

A car was traveling southbound on Overton Crossing when it drove off the road and crashed into four parked vehicles, according to MPD.

The driver was taken to the hospital in critical condition and later pronounced deceased.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.