MPD: 1 dead after single-vehicle crash in Whitehaven

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating a one-vehicle accident that left one person dead.

On Saturday morning at 5:26 a.m., MPD responded to the crash on East Shelby Drive.

Officers say the vehicle went off the roadway and struck a tree. The victim was pronounced dead on the scene.

This is an ongoing investigation.

