MPD: 1 dead after single-vehicle crash in Whitehaven
Published: Mar. 4, 2023 at 11:09 AM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating a one-vehicle accident that left one person dead.
On Saturday morning at 5:26 a.m., MPD responded to the crash on East Shelby Drive.
Officers say the vehicle went off the roadway and struck a tree. The victim was pronounced dead on the scene.
This is an ongoing investigation.
