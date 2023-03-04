Marion School District paraprofessional, bus aide carries student through flood water

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Video of a Mid-South paraprofessional bus aide is going viral showing her carrying a student through a flooded street!

The extra lift helped the student make it to the bus to get to school in Marion, Arkansas Friday.

The video shows Amanda Herron trudging through flood water while carrying her student to the school bus.

“He was sitting at the edge of the water on his tiptoes waving us down,” said Herron. “I didn’t want him to be wet and miserable all day so we do what we always do, we park the bus and we go get them. So we do it because we love them and we want them to get to school safe and dry.”

The video has grabbed the attention of almost 100,000 views online.

Tim Thorn says he was on his way back into town when he captured the heartwarming moment.

“The best thing in life I think it has to do the right thing when no one’s looking,” said Thorn. “She didn’t know I was recording. She was doing her job.”

On a morning where high winds and heavy rain lead to flooded roads and neighborhoods, the district’s transportation team didn’t sweat the small stuff.

“The phones go away, radios go away, parents calling, it was kind of a morning this morning but it’s nothing that we can’t handle,” said Marion School District Transportation Assistant Sandra Barnes.

Amy Nelson and Herron have worked together on the same bus for over a year now.

“Our job is to get these kids schools to school safe,” said Nelson. “And that’s exactly what we did.”

They say Friday’s quest through flood water is just part of the job.

" I love those kids,” said Herron. “I’m going to take care of them. Whatever it takes, with my team and we have amazing leaders. I wouldn’t want to work under anybody else.”

