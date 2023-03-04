MPD: Man in critical condition after shooting in Orange Mound

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man is in critical condition at the hospital after a shooting in Orange Mound on Friday night, according to Memphis Police Department.

Police say at 11:06 p.m., officers responded to a shooting call on Cella Street.

Officers found a man who was transported to Regional One Hospital in critical condition.

Those with information are asked to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

