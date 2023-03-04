Advertise with Us
Jay Leno: Back and better than ever, performing in Senatobia

By Joel Griffin Moore
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 7:04 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Jay Leno has always been the comic relief to so many people around the world, but these past few months have been no laughing matter.

Leno, always the optimist, sat down with Action News 5 for an exclusive interview where he discussed life, his much anticipated second act, and his headline-making road to recovery.

In November of last year, Leno suffered severe burns on his hands and face during an accident while working on one of his cars.

“It’s amazing how good a job they did because this is all third degree burns,” Leno told Action News 5, pointing out the now-healed injuries and lauding the medical team that nursed him to health. “This is a new ear. You know? It is. It’s a brand new ear. Because in a fire ears are just flesh and they go up like flash paper. So that was just crinkle flesh and just fell off. So they make a new one and put it back on. There you go.”

In addition to the the burns he suffered, Leno also injured both kneecaps while test driving a motorcycle.

Still, what fuels Leno more is performing. His passion for comedy and laughter is both innate and undeniable.

“As long as I can make it to the stage I’ll be fine,” Leno added. “Do they hurt all the time? Yeah they hurt all the time. I got two broken ribs and a broken collarbone. But it’s ok.”

Despite some new scars, he is the same old Jay Leno we’ve laughed with for years. He’s back, better, and most importantly: doing what he loves.

Jay Leno performs tonight at the Heindl Center for the Performing Arts on the campus of Northwest Community College in Senatobia, Mississippi. Tickets are available at heindlcenter.org.

