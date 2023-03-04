Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Grizzlies’ Brandon Clarke out indefinitely due to torn Achilles

Memphis Grizzlies forward Brandon Clarke holds his leg after he was injured in the first half...
Memphis Grizzlies forward Brandon Clarke holds his leg after he was injured in the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Denver Nuggets, Friday, March 3, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)(David Zalubowski | AP)
By Rose Johnson
Published: Mar. 4, 2023 at 1:36 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Grizzlies forward/center Brandon Clarke has been diagnosed with a torn left Achilles, which was sustained in the March 3 game against the Denver Nuggets.

Clarke will be out indefinitely and is expected to make a full recovery.

Further updates will be provided as appropriate, the team reports.

