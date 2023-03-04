Grizzlies’ Brandon Clarke out indefinitely due to torn Achilles

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Grizzlies forward/center Brandon Clarke has been diagnosed with a torn left Achilles, which was sustained in the March 3 game against the Denver Nuggets.

Clarke will be out indefinitely and is expected to make a full recovery.

Further updates will be provided as appropriate, the team reports.

