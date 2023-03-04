Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions

Grizzlies announce Morant will be “away from team” for at least next two games

Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) during the first half of an NBA basketball game against...
Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Phoenix Suns, Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)(Rick Scuteri | AP)
By Matt Infield
Published: Mar. 4, 2023 at 1:13 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -Following an incident on Friday night where he appeared to show a gun on Instagram Live, Ja Morant will be away from the Grizzlies for at least the next two games, the team announced on Saturday afternoon.

The NBA also announced on Saturday that they’ve opened an investigation into Morant following the incident.

The Grizzlies star player has found himself in hot water for a number off off-court incidents in recent months, including one following a game against the Indiana Pacers in January where someone in a car he was in pointed a laser at the Pacers’ team bus.

The Grizzlies face the Clippers tomorrow night and the Lakers on Tuesday, and will be missing Morant for both games.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Pennsylvania woman who has been missing for more than 30 years is found alive in an adult...
Missing woman found alive after more than 30 years; family reacts
The locations, at 1123 North Hayden Meadows Drive and at 4200 Southeast 82nd Avenue at the...
All Walmart stores in Portland to permanently close
Ellen Gilland arrived on a walker during her court appearance at the Volusia County court.
Judge sets bond for 76-year-old woman accused of killing terminally ill husband
MPD finds alleged chop shop operating in plain sight
MPD finds alleged chop shop operating in plain sight
Southeast High School junior Jaziah Rowe is the only cheerleader at her school.
‘I don’t want to quit’: This student is the only cheerleader at her high school

Latest News

Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) during the first half of an NBA basketball game against...
NBA opens investigation after Ja Morant’s social media post
Red hot Memphis women’s basketball ready to make a run in AAC Tournament
Red hot Memphis women’s basketball ready to make a run in AAC Tournament
Red hot Memphis women’s basketball ready to make a run in AAC Tournament
Red hot Memphis women’s basketball ready to make a run in AAC Tournament
Tim Harris will be inducted into the Tennessee Sports Hall of Fame
Former Memphis star will be inducted into Tenn. Sports Hall of Fame