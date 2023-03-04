Dry for a few days with your First Alert to another active pattern next week

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - High pressure will settle in over the Mid-South making for a dry and mild weekend and start to next week. Unfortunately, that pattern won’t last long as another system moves in by the middle of next week bringing more rain and cooler temperatures.

TODAY: Mostly Sunny with a light Northeast wind and afternoon highs in the mid 60s.

TONIGHT: Mostly Clear with a light East wind and low temperatures in the mid 40s.

SUNDAY: Mostly Sunny with high temperatures near 70 and overnight lows in the mid 50s.

NEXT WEEK: Monday will be partly cloudy with highs in the mid 70s and lows in the mid 50s. Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with a slight chance of a shower along with afternoon highs in the upper 60s and overnight lows in the upper 40s. Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with scattered showers, highs in the mid 50s, and lows in the mid 40s. Thursday will be cloudy with rain along with high temperatures in the lower 50s and lows in the upper 40s. Friday will be cloudy with scattered showers and high temperatures in the mid 50s.

