City Watch: Police search for missing 12-year-old

Jamia Gibson
Jamia Gibson(Memphis Police Department)
By Tylen Daniels
Published: Mar. 4, 2023 at 6:49 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Police Department has issued a City Watch for 12-year-old Jamia Gibson.

Police say the mother advised that she last saw her daughter around 12:01 a.m.

The mother says she got into an argument with her daughter before Gibson ran away from home on American Way.

According to the report, Gibson has run away several times before and also has a mental condition.

Police say Gibson is 5 feet, 6 inches tall, and weighs 205 pounds. She was last seen wearing a red sweater, and black pants with a scar on her right cheek.

If you have information about Gibson’s whereabouts, contact the Memphis Police Department at 901-545-2677 or Missing Persons at 901-636-4479.

