Chronic Wasting Disease detected in Tunica County

TUNICA, Miss. (WMC) - The Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries, and Parks (MDWFP) recently received Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD) positive test results for a hunter-harvested doe from Tunica County.

The hunter-harvested doe tested “suspect positive” and was later confirmed by the Wisconsin Veterinary Diagnostic Laboratory.

Since February 2018, 206 CWD-positive white-tailed deer have been found in 10 counties.

Hunters can submit deer for testing at established freezer locations or participating taxidermists.

For more information about Chronic Wasting Disease visit www.mdwfp.com/cwd.

