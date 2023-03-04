Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions

CDC: 20K people may have been exposed to measles during religious gathering

The CDC issued a health alert regarding a possible measles exposure at a religious event in...
The CDC issued a health alert regarding a possible measles exposure at a religious event in Kentucky.(WKYT)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 7:12 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JESSAMINE COUNTY, Ky. (CNN) - Officials say about 20,000 people may have been exposed to measles last month at a religious gathering in Kentucky.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued a health alert about the exposure on Friday.

Officials said the event took place at Asbury University in Wilmore on Feb. 17-18.

A week later, the Kentucky Department for Public Health identified a confirmed case of measles in an unvaccinated person.

Those possibly exposed who are unvaccinated or not fully vaccinated were advised to quarantine for 21 days after their last exposure and monitor for symptoms of measles.

According to the CDC, measles is a highly contagious virus that lives in the nose and throat of an infected person. It can spread to others through coughing and sneezing.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Pennsylvania woman who has been missing for more than 30 years is found alive in an adult...
Missing woman found alive after more than 30 years; family reacts
Miracle Rutherford was believed to be going at least 60 mph when she left the roadway;...
Woman accused of driving into home, killing former pro basketball player Galen Young granted diversion
The locations, at 1123 North Hayden Meadows Drive and at 4200 Southeast 82nd Avenue at the...
All Walmart stores in Portland to permanently close
FedEx pilot shot in Memphis while sleeping at crash pad
FedEx pilot shot in Memphis while sleeping at crash pad
Wind Alerts 3/3/2023
A rare HIGH WIND WARNING in effect Friday following morning thunderstorms

Latest News

Over 35 million people in the Southwest are under tornado threats and severe weather Thursday.
Storms roll eastward after slamming South; 5 deaths reported
FILE - Pictured is the logo for the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. An...
2-year-old Ohio boy found safe, Amber Alert canceled, police say
Jay Leno speaks in Exclusive Interview
Jay Leno: Back and better than ever, performing in Senatobia
A 5-year-old boy in South Carolina got to star in a massive birthday party thanks to Make-A-Wish.
Make-A-Wish grants 5-year-old’s ‘biggest birthday’ wish