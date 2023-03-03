Your First Alert to more storms overnight and a HIGH WIND WARNING tomorrow

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A potent low pressure system will move east out of Texas overnight and into the Mid-South bringing rain and thunderstorms after midnight and into the early morning hours Friday. This system will have the potential to produce heavy rain, damaging wind, and isolated tornadoes to the area. That will be followed by strong winds developing behind the front. Parts of the Mid-South could experience wind gusts of 40 to 50 MPH. As a result the National Weather Service has issued a HIGH WIND WARNING from 6 AM to 6 PM Friday for much of the area including Memphis and Shelby County.

TONIGHT: Cloudy with rain and thunderstorms along with a Southeast wind at 10 to 20 MPH and gusting and overnight lows in the low to mid 60s.

FRIDAY: Early morning rain and thunderstorms then Mostly Cloudy and windy with a West wind at 25 to 30 MPH and gusting along with temperatures falling from the mid 60s in the morning to mid 50s by the afternoon.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Clearing with a North wind at 5 to 10 MPH and overnight lows near 40.

THE WEEKEND: Saturday will be mostly sunny with highs in the lower 60s and overnight lows in the mid 40s. Sunday will be mostly sunny with highs near 70 and lows in the mid 50s.

NEXT WEEK: Monday will be partly cloudy with high temperatures in the mid 70s and overnight lows in the upper 50s. Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of rain, highs in the lower 70s, and lows in the mid 50s. Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with showers along with high temperatures in the lower 60s and overnight lows in the lower 40s. Thursday will be partly cloudy and cooler with afternoon highs in the mid 50s.

