Video released showing incident that led to 201 Poplar inmate’s death

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Newly-released surveillance footage shows the final moments of Gershun Freeman’s life.

Freeman, 33, died inside Shelby County Jail after an encounter with jailers on October 5, 2022.

Freeman was booked into Shelby County Jail on domestic assault and kidnapping charges.

The nearly 10-minute surveillance video shows Freeman lunge at officers from his cell, and nearly a dozen officers try to subdue him.

The altercation spans multiple floors of the jail, ending in Freeman’s restraint.

According to an autopsy, Freeman suffered cardiac arrest while he was restrained.

Attorney Ben Crump is representing Freeman’s family. He issued this statement following the video’s release:

“The death of Gershun Freeman is yet another shocking example of police brutality in the Memphis and Shelby County criminal justice systems. The newly released footage is visual evidence that at least 10 officers brutalized and beat Gershun to death, when he was naked and clearly suffering from a mental health crisis. Gershun’s family thanks District Attorney Glenn Funk’s office for their transparency in this, and we are confident that their office will bring these officers to justice on the criminal side.”

