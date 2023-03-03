Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Video released showing incident that led to 201 Poplar inmate’s death

By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 6:08 PM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Newly-released surveillance footage shows the final moments of Gershun Freeman’s life.

Freeman, 33, died inside Shelby County Jail after an encounter with jailers on October 5, 2022.

Freeman was booked into Shelby County Jail on domestic assault and kidnapping charges.

The nearly 10-minute surveillance video shows Freeman lunge at officers from his cell, and nearly a dozen officers try to subdue him.

The altercation spans multiple floors of the jail, ending in Freeman’s restraint.

According to an autopsy, Freeman suffered cardiac arrest while he was restrained.

Attorney Ben Crump is representing Freeman’s family. He issued this statement following the video’s release:

