UnitedHealthcare hosts Family Day to distribute first-need resources

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - UnitedHealthcare, along with partners will host a Family Day event to distribute free first-need resources to the community.

It will be held at the Children’s Museum of Memphis on March 4 from 9 a.m. until 12 p.m.

The event will provide free entrance to the museum, as well as free diapers, healthy snack bags, hygiene kits, and COVID-19 and flu vaccines.

UnitedHealthcare, Sweet Cheeks Diaper Ministry, and Mid-South Food Bank are raising awareness about the factors with the greatest impact on healthy behaviors and giving away first-need resources to help underserved members of the community.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.