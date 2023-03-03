Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
UnitedHealthcare hosts Family Day to distribute first-need resources

By Myracle Evans
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 8:26 AM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - UnitedHealthcare, along with partners will host a Family Day event to distribute free first-need resources to the community.

It will be held at the Children’s Museum of Memphis on March 4 from 9 a.m. until 12 p.m.

The event will provide free entrance to the museum, as well as free diapers, healthy snack bags, hygiene kits, and COVID-19 and flu vaccines.

UnitedHealthcare, Sweet Cheeks Diaper Ministry, and Mid-South Food Bank are raising awareness about the factors with the greatest impact on healthy behaviors and giving away first-need resources to help underserved members of the community.

