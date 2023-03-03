Severe weather causes trees to fall, roads to flood across Mid-South

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Heavy winds and severe thunderstorms are causing trees to fall and roads to flood in the Mid-South

Covington had a road closure due to a tree down. The electric system is experiencing a wide outage.

Covington Electric system says crews are working to restore power. If you have an emergency call 901-476-1704.

Covington tree down (Covington Electric System)

Tipton County Fire Department safely rescued a family from flood waters Friday morning. They were stranded in a car on Grimes Road. The firefighters advise drivers to turn around and not drive through flooded roads.

Tipton County (Tipton County)

Also, roads are closed in the Mason area of Tipton County. If you are entering or exiting Mason on Gainesville Road, be aware of a tree blocking one lane of traffic.

Tree down in Mason (Mason Fire Department)

Dyersburg Fire Department rescued a person stranded in a flood on Phillips Extended. Public works employees were able to rescue the individual and there were no injuries.

Flooding in Dyersburg (Dyersburg Fire Department)

Multiple trees and power lines are down in Lafayette County.

400 Block of County Road 101

Highway 6 West, Highway 9 West

100 Block of County Road 217

County Road 415, County Road 519, County Road 506, County Road 347, and County Road 5057

100 Block of County Road 207

100 Block of County Road 198

300 Block of Centerpointe Dr

300 Block Buddy East PKWY County Road 347

600 Block of County Road 303

Highway 9 West

2500 Block of Jackson AVE West

Beware: One of the major causes of trees falling is an overabundance of rain, and then wind. The majority of a tree's root system lies a mere 18”–24” below ground. When the soil becomes saturated, it is easier for a gust of wind to take down a tree. #ServingYouIsWhatWeDo #MLGW pic.twitter.com/YPeMLoNjxV — MLGW (@MLGW) March 3, 2023

