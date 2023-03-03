Advertise with Us
Severe weather causes trees to fall, roads to flood across Mid-South

By Myracle Evans
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 1:09 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Heavy winds and severe thunderstorms are causing trees to fall and roads to flood in the Mid-South

Covington had a road closure due to a tree down. The electric system is experiencing a wide outage.

Covington Electric system says crews are working to restore power. If you have an emergency call 901-476-1704.

Covington tree down
Covington tree down(Covington Electric System)

Tipton County Fire Department safely rescued a family from flood waters Friday morning. They were stranded in a car on Grimes Road. The firefighters advise drivers to turn around and not drive through flooded roads.

Tipton County
Tipton County(Tipton County)

Also, roads are closed in the Mason area of Tipton County. If you are entering or exiting Mason on Gainesville Road, be aware of a tree blocking one lane of traffic.

Tree down in Mason
Tree down in Mason(Mason Fire Department)

Dyersburg Fire Department rescued a person stranded in a flood on Phillips Extended. Public works employees were able to rescue the individual and there were no injuries.

Flooding in Dyersburg
Flooding in Dyersburg(Dyersburg Fire Department)

Multiple trees and power lines are down in Lafayette County.

  • 400 Block of County Road 101
  • Highway 6 West, Highway 9 West
  • 100 Block of County Road 217
  • County Road 415, County Road 519, County Road 506, County Road 347, and County Road 5057
  • 100 Block of County Road 207
  • 100 Block of County Road 198
  • 300 Block of Centerpointe Dr
  • 300 Block Buddy East PKWY County Road 347
  • 600 Block of County Road 303
  • Highway 9 West
  • 2500 Block of Jackson AVE West

