Road closed due to large sinkhole in Tipton County

Sinkhole
Sinkhole(Tipton County)
By Myracle Evans
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 8:03 AM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
TIPTON CO., Tenn. (WMC) - A road in Tipton County is closed due to a massive sinkhole on Friday morning.

The sinkhole is near Mount Lebanon Road near Millston Mountain Road.

This is due to the roadway being washed out, says Tipton County Sheriff Shannon Beasley.

Tipton County Public Works is on the way to close the road and set up barricades.

In the meantime, Sheriff Beasley advises drivers to use an alternate route until further notice.

