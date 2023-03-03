Rise in crime poses threat to Memphis businesses

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Rape kits and juvenile crime are both areas of concern for the Greater Memphis Chamber’s lobbying efforts.

Chamber leaders say public safety goes hand in hand with economic success.

The Greater Memphis Chamber leaders say they had more investors than ever join them on a trip to Nashville recently to meet with Governor Bill Lee and other members of the Tennessee assembly.

Tamika Heard of Butterific Bakery and Cafe in downtown Memphis says while crime is definitely a problem, but it’s not her primary concern.

“It’s been hard to get capital and to k eep employees and find good and resposible employees,” said Heard.

Chamber leaders say that’s the consensus for most of the business leaders they speak to.

“Let me tell you why there’s a nexus between workforce and public safety. The best crime fighting tool in any community is a good paying job,” said Bobby White , Chief Government Relations officer for the Greater Memphis Chamber.

In addition to asking for funds for Memphis sports facilities and workforce development initiatives, the chamber is also asking for expansion of TBI’s DNA testing facility in West Tennessee.

The business organization is also advocating for blended sentencing which would give judges more discretion to sentence juveniles found guilty of serious crimes as adults.

“Historically the chamber has always been engaged with issues that have been what we call quality of life issues, public safety is a quality of life issue,” said White.

