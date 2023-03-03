Retired MPD patrol horse dies

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Police Department is mourning the loss of retired patrol horse, Cash, who passed away on February 21, 2023.

Cash was a treasured member of the Memphis Police Department Mount Patrol.

Cash retired from the MPD in 2014. Shortly after, Cash was taken in by Sgt. Lancaster and lived the remained of his life surrounded by fellow horses and riding the nearby trails.

Cash was beloved by all of the officers he worked alongside of. Officer Jones, one of his oldest partners in the MPD, even got to ride him one last time before his passing.

