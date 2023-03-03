Regional One Health’s Center for Innovation gains new innovator

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Regional One Health’s Center for Innovation is working with its newest innovator, Augment Health, on the company’s journey to bring its smart bladder monitor to market.

“This scope of incubation is a little different, because Augment Health is in the middle of finalizing their prototype. Therefore, a lot of the feedback they are seeking will be from both the clinical and business side of the organization,” said Alejandra Alvarez, Center for Innovation director at Regional One Health.

Alvarez joined Action News 5′s Amanda Hanson at the digital desk to talk about how the unique product could help improve a lot of lives.

“We’re excited for the opportunity, because we want to be able to support all stages of development,” said Alvarez. “We don’t know of anyone else out there that is doing that, and it is an important service for entrepreneurs.”

Alvarez expects it will take about six months to complete the current scope of the partnership.

Click here to learn more about the Center for Innovation.

Regional One Health’s Center for Innovation helps to keep Regional One Health on the medical forefront by helping to bring new medical advancements to the healthcare marketplace.

Watch the full interview in the video player above.

