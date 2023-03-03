Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Power outages across Bluff City

MLGW
MLGW(source: WMC Action News 5)
By Tylen Daniels
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 6:53 AM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - People across the Bluff City are waking up without power this Friday morning.

MLGW says nearly 3,000 customers do not have power.

The most affected areas appear to be by Cordova, East Memphis and Whitehaven.

You can report an outage by calling MLGW’s outage hotline at (901) 544-6500.

