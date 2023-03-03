Power outages across Bluff City

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - People across the Bluff City are waking up without power this Friday morning.

MLGW says nearly 3,000 customers do not have power.

The most affected areas appear to be by Cordova, East Memphis and Whitehaven.

You can report an outage by calling MLGW’s outage hotline at (901) 544-6500.

