Police searching for hit-and-run suspect after pedestrian struck outside Blue Monkey Midtown
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 9:04 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police are searching for a hit-and-run suspect they say struck a pedestrian outside the Blue Monkey near Overton Square.
Police say that at 8:17 p.m., officers responded to a hit-and-run pedestrian crash on Madison Avenue.
The pedestrian was transported to Regional One Hospital in non-critical condition.
Police say the vehicle responsible is a white pick-up truck with ladders in the bed.
The truck was last seen traveling westbound on Madison Avenue, police say.
Those with information are asked to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.
Click here to sign up for our newsletter!
Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.
Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.