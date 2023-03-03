Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Police searching for hit-and-run suspect after pedestrian struck outside Blue Monkey Midtown

The scene on Madison Avenue.
The scene on Madison Avenue.(Action News 5)
By Lydian Kennin
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 9:04 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police are searching for a hit-and-run suspect they say struck a pedestrian outside the Blue Monkey near Overton Square.

Police say that at 8:17 p.m., officers responded to a hit-and-run pedestrian crash on Madison Avenue.

The pedestrian was transported to Regional One Hospital in non-critical condition.

Police say the vehicle responsible is a white pick-up truck with ladders in the bed.

The truck was last seen traveling westbound on Madison Avenue, police say.

Those with information are asked to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.

