Man impaled, killed by tree during storms in Humphreys County

MCEWEN, Tenn. (WSMV) – A man was impaled by a tree and killed while driving during storms Friday afternoon.

The incident happened on East Blue Creek Road near the intersection of Little Blue Creek Road in Humphreys County, between McEwen and Waverly. The tree fell on the man and the car he was driving, according to Humphreys County Sheriff Chris Davis. The driver was impaled and killed, Davis said.

The man’s nephew was also in the car, but he survived and is in the hospital, according to Davis.

This is a developing story.

