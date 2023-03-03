Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions

Man impaled, killed by tree during storms in Humphreys County


By Daniel Smithson
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 2:26 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MCEWEN, Tenn. (WSMV) – A man was impaled by a tree and killed while driving during storms Friday afternoon.

The incident happened on East Blue Creek Road near the intersection of Little Blue Creek Road in Humphreys County, between McEwen and Waverly. The tree fell on the man and the car he was driving, according to Humphreys County Sheriff Chris Davis. The driver was impaled and killed, Davis said.

The man’s nephew was also in the car, but he survived and is in the hospital, according to Davis.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Pennsylvania woman who has been missing for more than 30 years is found alive in an adult...
Missing woman found alive after more than 30 years; family reacts
Miracle Rutherford was believed to be going at least 60 mph when she left the roadway;...
Woman accused of driving into home, killing former pro basketball player Galen Young granted diversion
FedEx pilot shot in Memphis while sleeping at crash pad
FedEx pilot shot in Memphis while sleeping at crash pad
Wind Alerts 3/3/2023
A rare HIGH WIND WARNING in effect Friday following morning thunderstorms
Players of Raleigh-Egypt High School's basketball team engaged in a brawl with opposing players...
Raleigh-Egypt, Wooddale boys basketball teams banned from TSSAA playoffs after fight

Latest News

Flooding in Marion, Arkansas
Marion neighborhood flooded after overnight storms
Flooding in Dyersburg
Severe weather causes trees to fall, roads to flood across Mid-South
A Charolais cow cleans its coat at the agricultural fair 'International Green Week 2008' in...
Man charged after severed cow heads found in dumpster
Pet of the Week: Agnus
Pet of the Week: Agnus