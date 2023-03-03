Man found dead near Holmes Road, MPD investigates

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Police Department reports that a man was found deceased near Holmes Road and Swinnea Road.

On Thursday night, officers responded to a call that a man was laying on the side of the road and seemed to be injured.

Once the officers arrived on the scene, the man was pronounced deceased.

Once the victim’s body was taken to the medical examiner, the cause of death was ruled as homicide.

If you have any information on this incident, please call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH. You can also contact the MPD directly at 901-545-2677.

