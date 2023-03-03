Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions

Man found dead near Holmes Road, MPD investigates

generic graphic
generic graphic(Pexels, Pixabay)
By Joel Griffin Moore
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 9:35 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Police Department reports that a man was found deceased near Holmes Road and Swinnea Road.

On Thursday night, officers responded to a call that a man was laying on the side of the road and seemed to be injured.

Once the officers arrived on the scene, the man was pronounced deceased.

Once the victim’s body was taken to the medical examiner, the cause of death was ruled as homicide.

If you have any information on this incident, please call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH. You can also contact the MPD directly at 901-545-2677.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FedEx pilot shot in Memphis while sleeping at crash pad
FedEx pilot shot in Memphis while sleeping at crash pad
Miracle Rutherford was believed to be going at least 60 mph when she left the roadway;...
Woman accused of driving into home, killing former pro basketball player Galen Young granted diversion
Justin Bieber revealed his facial paralysis in an Instagram video to his fans.
Justin Bieber cancels remainder of world tour after Ramsay Hunt syndrome diagnosis
Escaped Juvenile, Devin Westbrook
Juvenile inmate who escaped Wilder Youth Development Center now in custody, police say
First Alert Weather Day
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Severe storms possible again late Thursday into Friday morning

Latest News

Memphis crime poses threat to business
Juvenile Crime threatens businesses
Ezekial Kelly Court Hearing
Ezekiel Kelly Court Hearing
Tyre Nichols Mural
The community of Orange Mound dedicates new mural to Tyre Nichols
The scene on Madison Avenue.
Police searching for hit-and-run suspect after pedestrian struck outside Blue Monkey Midtown