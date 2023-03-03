Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Man charged after severed cow heads found in dumpster

A Charolais cow cleans its coat at the agricultural fair 'International Green Week 2008' in...
A Charolais cow cleans its coat at the agricultural fair 'International Green Week 2008' in Berlin, Germany, Tuesday, Jan. 22, 2008. (AP Photo/Michael Sohn)(Michael Sohn | ASSOCIATED PRESS)
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 11:01 AM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
BROWNSVILLE, Tenn. (WMC) - Haywood County Sheriff’s Office made an arrest after they say eight severed cow heads were found illegally dumped in a Brownsville dumpster last month.

Deputies say the cows were found with tags in their ears and tongues cut out. Deputies also say the heads appeared to be severed with a chainsaw.

Investigators say Conrado Briseno Anguiano was identified as the suspect.

Anguiano told deputies that the cow heads were given to him from a cattle farmer to dispose of after removing the tongue and jaw to eat.

He was given a criminal summons for aggravated criminal littering and a violation of county resolution prohibiting non-resident and non-permitted use of county dumpsters.

