Man charged after severed cow heads found in dumpster

BROWNSVILLE, Tenn. (WMC) - Haywood County Sheriff’s Office made an arrest after they say eight severed cow heads were found illegally dumped in a Brownsville dumpster last month.

Deputies say the cows were found with tags in their ears and tongues cut out. Deputies also say the heads appeared to be severed with a chainsaw.

Investigators say Conrado Briseno Anguiano was identified as the suspect.

Anguiano told deputies that the cow heads were given to him from a cattle farmer to dispose of after removing the tongue and jaw to eat.

He was given a criminal summons for aggravated criminal littering and a violation of county resolution prohibiting non-resident and non-permitted use of county dumpsters.

