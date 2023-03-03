Man charged after 2-year-old shoots self with unsecured gun

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A 2-year-old child was shot in the Medical District on Friday.

Memphis Police officers were called to Le Bonheur regarding the child who was shot in the hand. The child was taken to the hospital non-critical.

The shooting occurred on Dunlap Street at 12:50 a.m.

Officers say the toddler was in the care of the suspect Cornelius Nix, 22.

A gun was left unsecured where the child had access, and the child injured himself while under the supervision of Nix, says MPD.

Nix is charged with aggravated child abuse and tampering with fabricating evidence.

If you have a weapon, please ensure it is secured, says MPD.

Officers say to visit the closest police station to pick up a gun lock if you need one.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.