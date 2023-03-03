Man charged 2 years after stolen car towed to Memphis Police Impound Lot, stolen again, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man is accused of stealing a car from the Memphis Police Impound Lot in 2021 the same day it was towed there by police for being stolen to begin with.

According to the Memphis Police Department, in the early morning hours of Jan. 26, 2021, officers recovered a stolen 2018 Toyota Camry and had it towed to the Memphis Police Impound Lot.

At around 5 p.m. that same day, police say 26-year-old Austrailia Rhodes arrived at the lot and took possession of the car. According to the arrest affidavit, he gave the clerk a fake vehicle invoice slip claiming that he was the vehicle’s owner.

Memphis Police Impound Lot (Action News 5)

Police say that Rhodes presented the clerk with a copy of a fake I.D. and signed the fake vehicle invoice and hold harmless agreement before leaving the lot with the Toyota Camry.

Police managed to locate the man whose name and identification Rhodes used. He gave an in-person statement to officers.

The victim said that his wallet was stolen months prior. He said he had never been to the impound lot, did not give anyone permission to sign his name or use his I.D., and had never owned a 2018 Toyota Camry.

It is unclear who stole the Camry initially, or who it belonged to. Police did not indicate whether or not it was ever recovered.

Police say Rhodes’ fingerprints were found on the invoice paperwork and that a warrant was issued for Rhodes’ arrest following this incident. He was arrested following a traffic stop on March 3.

Rhodes is charged with theft of property, to wit, motor vehicle theft, valued $10,000 to $60,000, forgery, and criminal simulation. His prior record shows one misdemeanor traffic citation for having no insurance in 2016.

He is scheduled to appear in court on Monday.

