Juvenile court judge speaks on his plans to better the justice system

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Shelby County’s new juvenile court judge wants to modernize an old system with a history of failing children and their families.

Judge Tarik Sugarmon opened up to Action News 5 about the challenges of his job and why restorative justice is so important. He declined to talk about any active cases like the 15-year-old charged with murdering a local pastor who’s out on bond right now. He did say he follows the letter of the law and the guidelines when issuing bail.

What he primarily focused on during the discussion is the enormous challenge of helping troubled kids while trying to keep the community safe.

“Youth have to have the opportunity to heal, and this is the number one place where that can occur,” said Judge Sugarmon.

He faces a monumental task, fixing a juvenile justice system that not so long ago was under federal oversight.

“For years,” he said, “this court has been looked upon as one that was unfair. African American children were treated four times as harshly than white children.”

And the COVID-19 pandemic, he added, only complicated matters for at-risk families and their children.

“We found they were not getting counseling services while they were here that they needed. They lost community contact. They lost the time to socialize. A child who was 12 is now 15. Three years de-socialized,” said Judge Sugarmon, “and at a crucial time in their development. These children of trauma were not getting counseling, not having access to adequate medical care. Those are the types of things we must address.”Judge Sugarmon told Action News 5 he’s going to create an “Opportunity Courtroom,” fast-tracking non-violent offenders under the age of 15 through the system so they and their families get the support services they need more quickly.”The largest number of young people that we’re seeing coming into this court are first time offenders,” he said, “They usually don’t reoffend. And so, are we looking at locking those kids up and damaging them further, causing trauma that leads them down that road? We have to change that trajectory.”More serious offenders do get locked up. The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office, which runs the detention facility inside the Shelby County Juvenile Court building on Adams, said 68 kids are being held in the facility right now. That location will eventually be closed, and the kids moved to a new facility.

In late spring or early summer, the Shelby County Youth Justice and Education Center will open. Under construction right now, the justice center is housed at the former Core Civic Shelby Training Center at 3420 Old Getwell Road. Shelby County bought the building and land for about $3 million and invested another $12 million in renovations.

The new facility will have 147 beds, housing both boys and girls. It will have nine classrooms for the Hope Academy run by Memphis Shelby County Schools, a computer center, culinary classes, along with anger management and communication programs. And the goal is to have at least two mentors per child, who will maintain contact with that child after their release.

It’s a much better space, said Sugarmon, to give children the guidance they need to overcome difficulties and succeed in life.”We needed to change that narrative, not just the narrative, but the outcomes,” he said, “The most important thing to me is the outcomes of these children.”

The Department of Children’s Services confirmed to Action News 5 that five children are still sleeping in DCS offices because the agency is out of space. Judge Sugarmon said he’s in talks with DCS to create a section in the new juvenile detention center to help DCS when they need a place to safely house children.

