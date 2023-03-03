Inside La Prensa Latina with Jairo Arguijo

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - This week’s La Prensa Latina is in newsstands now.

Jairo Arguijo joined Action News 5′s Amanda Hanson at the digital desk to talk about empowered Latinas from Memphis are celebrating National Women’s History Month.

Another top story in this week’s La Prensa Latina highlights how application are now being excepted for the Step Ahead Scholarship.

The application deadline is April 7, 2023.

The latest issue of La Prensa Latina is on newsstands now or visit laprensalatina.com to read more.

