Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions

Inside La Prensa Latina with Jairo Arguijo

By Amanda Hanson
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 1:03 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - This week’s La Prensa Latina is in newsstands now.

Jairo Arguijo joined Action News 5′s Amanda Hanson at the digital desk to talk about empowered Latinas from Memphis are celebrating National Women’s History Month.

Another top story in this week’s La Prensa Latina highlights how application are now being excepted for the Step Ahead Scholarship.

The application deadline is April 7, 2023.

The latest issue of La Prensa Latina is on newsstands now or visit laprensalatina.com to read more.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Pennsylvania woman who has been missing for more than 30 years is found alive in an adult...
Missing woman found alive after more than 30 years; family reacts
Miracle Rutherford was believed to be going at least 60 mph when she left the roadway;...
Woman accused of driving into home, killing former pro basketball player Galen Young granted diversion
FedEx pilot shot in Memphis while sleeping at crash pad
FedEx pilot shot in Memphis while sleeping at crash pad
Wind Alerts 3/3/2023
A rare HIGH WIND WARNING in effect Friday following morning thunderstorms
Players of Raleigh-Egypt High School's basketball team engaged in a brawl with opposing players...
Raleigh-Egypt, Wooddale boys basketball teams banned from TSSAA playoffs after fight

Latest News

Here’s what’s inside the March issue of Memphis Magazine
Here’s what’s inside the March issue of Memphis Magazine
Here’s what’s inside the March issue of Memphis Magazine
Flooding in Dyersburg
Severe weather causes trees to fall, roads to flood across Mid-South
Inside La Prensa Latina with Jairo Arguijo