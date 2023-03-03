High wind will slowly taper off before sunset.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A HIGH WIND WARNING is in effect for most of the area along with a WIND ADVISORY through 6 PM. Winds could gust to 50 mph causing power outages or downed trees. Expect clouds to mix with a little sun at times the rest of the afternoon with temperatures holding in the 50s to low 60s.

TONIGHT: Clouds early with some partial clearing late. Lows in the low 40s. Wind north at 5-10 mph.

SATURDAY: Sun with a few passing clouds. Highs will reach the low to mid 60s. Winds northeast at 5 mph. Lows will drop into the mid 40s.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and warmer. Highs in the low 70s. Lows will drop into the mid 50s.

NEXT WEEK: Monday and Tuesday look mostly dry and mild with highs in the 70s. Wednesday through Friday will bring periods of rain or storms with highs in the 50s.

Spencer Denton - First Alert Meteorologist

