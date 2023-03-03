Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions

High wind will slowly taper off before sunset.

WMC First Alert Weather
WMC First Alert Weather(WMC)
By Spencer Denton
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 1:34 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A HIGH WIND WARNING is in effect for most of the area along with a WIND ADVISORY through 6 PM. Winds could gust to 50 mph causing power outages or downed trees. Expect clouds to mix with a little sun at times the rest of the afternoon with temperatures holding in the 50s to low 60s.

TONIGHT: Clouds early with some partial clearing late. Lows in the low 40s. Wind north at 5-10 mph.

SATURDAY: Sun with a few passing clouds. Highs will reach the low to mid 60s. Winds northeast at 5 mph. Lows will drop into the mid 40s.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and warmer. Highs in the low 70s. Lows will drop into the mid 50s.

NEXT WEEK: Monday and Tuesday look mostly dry and mild with highs in the 70s. Wednesday through Friday will bring periods of rain or storms with highs in the 50s.

Spencer Denton - First Alert Meteorologist

FACEBOOK: Meteorologist Spencer Denton

TWITTER: @dentonwx

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Pennsylvania woman who has been missing for more than 30 years is found alive in an adult...
Missing woman found alive after more than 30 years; family reacts
Miracle Rutherford was believed to be going at least 60 mph when she left the roadway;...
Woman accused of driving into home, killing former pro basketball player Galen Young granted diversion
FedEx pilot shot in Memphis while sleeping at crash pad
FedEx pilot shot in Memphis while sleeping at crash pad
Wind Alerts 3/3/2023
A rare HIGH WIND WARNING in effect Friday following morning thunderstorms
Players of Raleigh-Egypt High School's basketball team engaged in a brawl with opposing players...
Raleigh-Egypt, Wooddale boys basketball teams banned from TSSAA playoffs after fight

Latest News

Wind Alerts 3/3/2023
A rare HIGH WIND WARNING in effect Friday following morning thunderstorms
et
Friday mid-morning update from WMC Meteorologist Erin Thomas - March 3, 2023
MLGW
30,000 MLGW customers without power due to severe weather
bb
First Alert Meteorologist Brittney Bryant's Friday Morning Weather 3/3